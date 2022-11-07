Uttar Pradesh poultry development policy gets state cabinet nod, aims at 1500 crore investment in five years

The state cabinet on Monday approved the Uttar Pradesh Poultry Development Policy 2022 to bridge the demand-supply gap and make the state self-reliant in the poultry farming sector.

The Uttar Pradesh poultry development policy that chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet approved by circulation method aims at attracting ₹1500 crore investment and creating 1.25 lakh jobs in the next five years.

It also aims at setting up commercial “layer farms” for production of 1.90 crore eggs per day and broiler parent farms for production of 1.72 crore broilers per year.

Commercial layer farms with a capacity of 10,000 birds, 30,000 birds and 60,000 birds will require 1 acre, 2.5 acre and 4-acre land, respectively. An investment of ₹99 lakh, ₹2.56 crore and ₹4.91 crore respectively would be required to set up the commercial layer farms.

Every parent broiler farm unit will have a capacity of 10,000 parent broiler birds and will be set up with an investment of ₹2.89 crore. The state government would provide subsidy on interest. It would reimburse 7% interest for five years on the loan taken from banks. The funding pattern for the projects would include 30% margin money and 70% loan.

The scheme would incur a burden of ₹259 crore on the state exchequer. The state animal husbandry department would provide 100% reimbursement of electricity duty for 10 years. There would be 100% exemption on stamp duty levied on the land to be bought or taken on lease for the project.