Uttar Pradesh: Prayagraj records bumper liquor sale during Holi

Revellers in rural parts of Prayagraj district showed much more enthusiasm as compared to those living in urban areas when it came to consuming liquor during this Holi. The overall sale registered was five times more than any routine given day and ₹5 crore more than the last year’s sale during Holi.

As per excise department, liquor worth around ₹ 13 crore was sold during Holi this year across Prayagraj. (For Representation)

According to the excise department, liquor worth around ₹13 crore was sold during the three days of Holi celebrations across the district with shops of rural areas alone amounting to sales worth around ₹8 crore to ₹9 crore out of it.

Confirming it, district excise officer Jitendra Singh said the practice of drinking and serving alcohol on Holi is not new and owing to it, the sale doubles during Holi. He said though the final figures of liquor sales during Holi were still being compiled but more liquor had been sold in the rural areas than in the city this time.

“But this time four to five times more liquor was sold for sure. According to the figures of the excise department, on normal days liquor is sold to the tune of ₹2.5 crore to ₹3 crore, including English liquor worth around Rs.1.25 crore and country liquor worth another around ₹1 crore besides beer worth about ₹60 to 80 lakh is also sold during this period. However, liquor worth around ₹13 crore has been sold this Holi,” said a senior excise department official.

Officials said Holi celebrations saw English liquor worth ₹5 crore to ₹6 crore being sold while the sale of country liquor was around ₹3 crore. Beer worth ₹3 crore to ₹4 crore too was sold, they claimed. The excise department had allowed liquor shops to open on the Holi day as well the first time in recent years. Shops opened at 5pm on Holi day. Last year, liquor worth about ₹7 crore was sold during Holi.