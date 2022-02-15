Uttar Pradesh reports 1,235 new Covid cases, 2 deaths

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported 1,235 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths– one each from Rampur and Ambedkar Nagar districts. At present, there are 13,945 active Covid cases in the state, according to health department officials.

“A total of 1, 58,669 Covid samples were tested in the past 24-hours. Till now 10, 20, 61,315 samples have been tested in the state,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health.

Among the new Covid cases, Lucknow reported 201 fresh cases while all other 74 districts reported less than 100 cases. Gautam Buddha Nagar reported 93 cases, Varanasi 72 while Mau reported zero cases.

“Lucknow’s total case load has reached 2, 94,988, including 2,422 active Covid cases under treatment. While 2, 89,884 patients have recovered and a total 2,682 people have died of Covid so far in Lucknow,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of Association of International Doctors.

In Lucknow, Chinhat reported 43 new cases, Aliganj 40, Alambagh 18, Indira Nagar 33 and Sarojini Nagar 11. Among the total cases, 37 were contacts of Covid patients while 21 had travel history of other states.

Five tested positive before they were admitted to hospitals for surgical procedure. Over 100 Covid patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals in Lucknow.