Uttar Pradesh reports 12 deaths, 14,803 fresh Covid cases

Maximum of 2173 Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh were reported from Lucknow followed by 1,262 from Gautam Budh Nagar
The 12 deaths have pushed the Uttar Pradesh’s toll to 22,984 while the tally of active Covid infections reached 1,01,114. (File photo)
Published on Jan 18, 2022 10:29 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh reported 12 deaths and 14,803 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday. Among the 12 dead in the state, one is from the state capital, confirmed a senior official of the health department.

A 54-year-old resident of Gosainganj lost his life due to Covid on Tuesday, the official said.

As many as 2173 new cases of Covid were reported from the state capital on Tuesday, while 3007 patients recovered. Presently, there are 16,823 active corona cases in the city.

Deputy CMO Lucknow Dr Milind Wardhan said, “In all 2653 people have lost their lives due to Covid in Lucknow so far. But most of the patients don’t require admission, and the rate of recovery is also very good. Only patients with comorbidity are being admitted to the hospital.”

“We appeal to people to follow Covid protocols, wear masks and follow social distancing,” he added.

Chinhat reported 399 cases, while 379 cases were reported from Aliganj. In Alambagh, 361 people tested positive for Covid, followed by 254 people from Silver Jubilee Hospital. Around 233 cases were reported from Indira Nagar, and 180 people were found positive in the Sarojini Nagar area.

As many as 76 people were reported positive at the Command Hospital. Meanwhile, some of the employees of the CMO office have also tested positive.

The 12 fatalities have pushed the state’s death toll to 22,984, while the tally of active infections reached 1,01,114.

Lucknow reported a maximum (2,173) cases, followed by 1,262 from Gautam Budh Nagar, 909, each from Meerut and Varanasi, among other districts. Apart from Lucknow, one death each was reported from Meerut, Moradabad, Mathura, Hardoi, Ghazipur, Deoria, Ambedkar Nagar, Jalaun and Kaushambi, the official statement said. As many as 20,191 more patients have recuperated from the viral infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 17,40,268, it said. In the past 24-hours, 2,08,308 Covid tests were done in the state adding the total number of tests has now gone up to 9,67,42,842, the official statement added. (With inputs from Agencies)

