Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh reports 123 new Covid cases, 177 recoveries
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh reports 123 new Covid cases, 177 recoveries

On Wednesday, the number of active Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh was 830 and majority of them were in home isolation
Till now, a total of 20,54,661 Covid patients have recovered in Uttar Pradesh and the recovery rate is over 98%. (file photo)
Published on May 25, 2022 10:03 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh reported 123 new Covid cases, including eight in Lucknow while 177 patients recovered in the state, including 14 in Lucknow, on Wednesday.

“In all 106735 Covid samples were tested in the past 24-hours, and a total of 11,38,34,149 samples have been tested till now in the state,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement.

On Wednesday, the number of active Covid cases in the state was 830 and majority of them were in home isolation. “Till now, a total of 20,54,661 patients have recovered in U.P. and the recovery rate is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general association of international doctors.

In Lucknow, five new cases were reported from Aliganj, one from Indira Nagar. Lucknow has 71 active Covid cases at present.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP