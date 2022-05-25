Uttar Pradesh reports 123 new Covid cases, 177 recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 123 new Covid cases, including eight in Lucknow while 177 patients recovered in the state, including 14 in Lucknow, on Wednesday.
“In all 106735 Covid samples were tested in the past 24-hours, and a total of 11,38,34,149 samples have been tested till now in the state,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement.
On Wednesday, the number of active Covid cases in the state was 830 and majority of them were in home isolation. “Till now, a total of 20,54,661 patients have recovered in U.P. and the recovery rate is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general association of international doctors.
In Lucknow, five new cases were reported from Aliganj, one from Indira Nagar. Lucknow has 71 active Covid cases at present.
-
MVVNL to install 79 lakh prepaid smart meters
Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited managing director Anil Dhingra ordered the installation of 79 lakh prepaid smart meters, besides the construction of 150 new substations in its area. With the construction of sub-stations, the corporation will be successful in eliminating the problem of low voltage and rostering. Dhingra said that under the revamped scheme, after the installation of 79 lakh prepaid smart metres, consumers will not have to face billing related problems.
-
Ex-IAF officer, wife found murdered in Ludhiana’s GTB Nagar
A 67-year-old retired air force official and his 63-year-old wife were found murdered on the first floor of their house at Street No 2 of GTB Nagar in Jamalpur area on the Chandigarh road here on Wednesday. The police have zeroed in on four suspects. The incident comes days after an elderly couple was found murdered at their house in a posh BRS Nagar locality in Ludhiana on May 4.
-
Court convicts Guru Satam’s son, nephew in extortion case
Mumbai A special MCOCA court convicted the son and nephew of gangster Guru Satam on Wednesday, in connection with an extortion case registered in 2014, based on a complaint lodged by a Dadar-based builder. The special court on Wednesday convicted Satam's son Bhushan and nephew Narhari, aka Pankaj, for being part of an organised crime syndicate and conspiring to extort from a builder in 2014.
-
TMC minister Partha Chatterjee questioned by CBI for second time in SSC scam
West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee was questioned for the second time by sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday in connection with the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers and non-teaching staff in various government schools in West Bengal, officials said. Chatterjee, who was the education minister when the alleged irregularities were made, was asked to submit documents related to his income tax return and bank statements, said a senior CBI official.
-
Jailors son murdered by five persons at Hadapsar gliding centre
PUNE A jailor's son was hacked to death by five persons including a woman on Tuesday night, said police officials. Giridhar has been identified as Giridhar alias Girish Uttareshwar Gaikwad (21) who is the son of a jailor posted at Amravati Jail. His elder brother Nikhil Kumar Uttareshwar Gaikwad ( 27) has lodged an FIR in this case. Giridhar, his mother and brother reside in Uruli Kanchan.
