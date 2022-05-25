Uttar Pradesh reports 123 new Covid cases, 177 recoveries

Uttar Pradesh reported 123 new Covid cases, including eight in Lucknow while 177 patients recovered in the state, including 14 in Lucknow, on Wednesday.

“In all 106735 Covid samples were tested in the past 24-hours, and a total of 11,38,34,149 samples have been tested till now in the state,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement.

On Wednesday, the number of active Covid cases in the state was 830 and majority of them were in home isolation. “Till now, a total of 20,54,661 patients have recovered in U.P. and the recovery rate is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general association of international doctors.

In Lucknow, five new cases were reported from Aliganj, one from Indira Nagar. Lucknow has 71 active Covid cases at present.