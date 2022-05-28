Uttar Pradesh reports 134 new Covid cases, 121 recoveries

Uttar Pradesh reported 134 new Covid cases while 121 patients recovered on Saturday.

“The state tested 115928 Covid samples in the past 24-hours, and till now, 11,41,69,896 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement.

According to the health department data, the number of active Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh is 831 and the majority of them are in home isolation.

“A total of 2055056 patients have recovered till now in the state and the recovery rate is 98.82%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general association of international doctors.

The state has, till now, reported a total of 20,79406 Covid cases and 23,519 deaths.