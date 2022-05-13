Uttar Pradesh reports 175 Covid cases, 240 recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 175 new Covid cases, including 18 in Lucknow, from among the 1,18,100 samples tested in the past 24-hours on Friday. On Thursday, the state had logged 207 new Covid cases.
“In all, 240 patients recovered in the past 24-hours and till now 20,52,615 patients have recovered,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.
According to the data from the state health department, there are now 1,279 active Covid cases, which were 1344 on Thursday. The state has tested a total of 11,26,28,868 Covid samples, till now.
“Since last four days, there have been more recoveries than new Covid cases and the recovery rate is over 98%. Also, the active cases are going down in the state,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.
In Lucknow, new cases were reported from Aliganj (4), Indira Nagar (4), Alambagh (3), and Chinhat (4).
Covid vaccination
Uttar Pradesh is close to crossing 32-crore mark with total number of Covid vaccine administered till now reaching 31,98,53,456, including 17,27,74,021 first dose and 14,41,53,799 second dose. Among children between 12 and 15 years of age 73,46,593 doses of vaccine have been administered.
