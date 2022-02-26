Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh reports 315 fresh Covid cases
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh reports 315 fresh Covid cases

Till now, 20, 39,456 patients have recovered in Uttar Pradesh, says Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement.
Fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh (Pic for representation)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 11:54 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reported 315 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of active corona cases in the state to 4,232, said health department officials.

“In last 24 hours, 1, 65,911 Covid samples were tested, out of which 315 came positive while 477 Covid patients recovered during the same period. Till now, 20, 39,456 patients have recovered in the state,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old woman, suffering from diabetes, died at the King George’s Medical University. The woman, was earlier under treatment in Mau, and was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for Covid.

During the day, Chinhat reported 16 new Covid cases, Aliganj 6, Alambagh 3, Indira Nagar 6 and Sarojini Nagar 6.

“Lucknow and the state have a recovery rate of over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of Association of International Doctors.

Uttar Pradesh has till now administered 28,77,59,643 doses of Covid vaccine, including 16,45,29,444 first dose and 12,09,82,738 second dose.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP