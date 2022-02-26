Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh reports 315 fresh Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh reports 315 fresh Covid cases

Till now, 20, 39,456 patients have recovered in Uttar Pradesh, says Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement.
Fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh (Pic for representation)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 11:54 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reported 315 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of active corona cases in the state to 4,232, said health department officials.

“In last 24 hours, 1, 65,911 Covid samples were tested, out of which 315 came positive while 477 Covid patients recovered during the same period. Till now, 20, 39,456 patients have recovered in the state,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old woman, suffering from diabetes, died at the King George’s Medical University. The woman, was earlier under treatment in Mau, and was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for Covid.

During the day, Chinhat reported 16 new Covid cases, Aliganj 6, Alambagh 3, Indira Nagar 6 and Sarojini Nagar 6.

“Lucknow and the state have a recovery rate of over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of Association of International Doctors.

Uttar Pradesh has till now administered 28,77,59,643 doses of Covid vaccine, including 16,45,29,444 first dose and 12,09,82,738 second dose.

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 26, 2022
