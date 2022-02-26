Uttar Pradesh reports 315 fresh Covid cases
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reported 315 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of active corona cases in the state to 4,232, said health department officials.
“In last 24 hours, 1, 65,911 Covid samples were tested, out of which 315 came positive while 477 Covid patients recovered during the same period. Till now, 20, 39,456 patients have recovered in the state,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement.
Meanwhile, a 34-year-old woman, suffering from diabetes, died at the King George’s Medical University. The woman, was earlier under treatment in Mau, and was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for Covid.
During the day, Chinhat reported 16 new Covid cases, Aliganj 6, Alambagh 3, Indira Nagar 6 and Sarojini Nagar 6.
“Lucknow and the state have a recovery rate of over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of Association of International Doctors.
Uttar Pradesh has till now administered 28,77,59,643 doses of Covid vaccine, including 16,45,29,444 first dose and 12,09,82,738 second dose.
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
-
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.