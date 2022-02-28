Uttar Pradesh reports 340 fresh Covid cases, three deaths
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh reported 340 more fresh Covid-19 cases and three deaths in past 24 hours, according to a data released by the state health department on Sunday.
“With 340 fresh cases, the total number of active Covid cases in the state has now reached 3,954. In all, 609 more patients recovered,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.
Hardoi reported two deaths while Lalitpur reported one death.
Among the fresh cases, Lucknow reported 54, Gautam Buddha Nagar 35, Ghaziabad and Prayagraj 17 each, Agra 19, Varanasi 16, Lakhimpur Kheri 15, Maharajganj and Hardoi 11 cases each, according to the data.
“Lucknow’s total Covid case load has reached 2,96,187 and at present, there are 606 active cases in the city. The recovery rate in Lucknow stands at 98.88% while in the state it is 98.67%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of Association of International Doctors.
In all, 18 districts reported zero fresh Covid cases and till now, 20,40,065 patients have recovered in the state.
