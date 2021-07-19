Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh reports 40 new Covid-19 cases, 7 more deaths
Uttar Pradesh reports 40 new Covid-19 cases, 7 more deaths

The latest deaths were reported from Kanpur at three, followed by one each from Allahabad, Amethi, Mirzapur and Chandauli, it said.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 09:47 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh recorded 40 fresh coronavirus and seven deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the number of infections and fatalities to 17,07,884 and 22,728 respectively, the health bulletin said on Monday.

The latest deaths were reported from Kanpur at three, followed by one each from Allahabad, Amethi, Mirzapur and Chandauli, it said.

A total of 99 persons were discharged after recovery from the infection in the last 24 hours, Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal said.

The total number of recoveries in the state reached 16,83,968, he said, adding that the number of active cases stood at 1,188.

The recovery rate of the state is now 98.6 per cent, he said

So far, over 6.35 crore samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the state, including 2.18 lakh that were collected on Sunday, Sehgal said.

About the ongoing Covid vaccination drive, he said a total of 4.3 crore doses were administered so far.

uttar pradesh
