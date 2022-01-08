Uttar Pradesh reports 4228 new Covid cases, Lucknow 577

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh reported 4228 new Covid cases, including 577 in Lucknow on Friday, taking the number of active cases in the state to 12327.

UP was reporting around 4000 cases in the third week of May 2021. On May 23, 2021 there were 4844 fresh Covid cases in the state. Lucknow had last reported over 500 new Covid cases on May 16, 2021.

“In all, 2,19,256 Covid samples were tested in the state in the past 24 hours and 4228 of them were positive. The daily positivity rate was 1.93% and positivity rate in January onth is 1.04%,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health.

Prasad said of the total 12,327 active Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh, 11,959 were in home isolation. In the past 24 hours, 119 patients were declared as recovered and one death was reported from Maharajganj. Till now, 94209031 Covid samples have been tested.

In Lucknow, among total 577 cases 354 are male and 223 females and a maximum 118 people tested positive from Aliganj area, 80 in Chinhut, 69 in Sarojininagar and 51 in Indiranagar. About two dozen new cases are below the age of 18 years.

“Active cases in Lucknow have gone up from 206 on January 1 to 1718. Covid is catching people of all age groups, hence utmost precaution has to be ensured against the virus,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Among the total cases, 168 were detected Covid positive during contact tracing of previous cases, 114 had mild symptoms and 17 tested positive before surgery in hospitals.