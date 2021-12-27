Uttar Pradesh reports 59 fresh Covid cases, third Omicron case

LUCKNOW With 59 fresh Covid-19 cases being reported on Sunday, the total number of active cases under treatment in Uttar Pradesh has crossed 300-mark, a level similar to the fourth week of August this year, according to the data from the health department. The state also reported its third Omicron case today.

At present, the state has 323 Covid active cases. On August 27, the total number of active cases was 329 while on August 28, it was 299 cases. Since then, the number kept falling, as per the data.

In all, 59 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Sunday while in the past 48-hours 96 new cases were detected. “In the past 24 hours, 18, 2,587 Covid samples were tested and 59 new cases were reported,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary (medical health), in a press statement.

On Saturday, 38 samples came positive out of the 1, 97,506 samples tested for Covid-19, according to the health department.

“Lucknow reported 17 Covid cases in the past 48-hours, of which five cases were reported on Saturday and 12 on Sunday. The rising trend has to be checked with compliance of Covid protocol by one and all,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Among the fresh cases in Lucknow, two had returned from Dubai on December 19 and 24. One passenger who returned from Jharkhand and another from Mumbai, tested positive for Covid. A patient, who came from Jaunpur for treatment at KGMU, also tested positive while four tested positive during the contact tracing of a positive case. Another person tested positive at Lohia institute.

“People should avoid journey and travel only when it is necessary,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer of Lucknow. He said that use of mask was essential for safety of self and others.

US- return woman tests +ve for Omicron, 3rd case in UP

Uttar Pradesh reported on Sunday its third Omicron case after a 29-year-old woman, who returned from US to Raebareli tested positive for Covid-19 and later her sample taken for Omicron also came positive.

“The woman reached New Delhi from Florida (US) and then came to Raebareli. We took her sample on December 16 and it tested positive for Covid-19 in RTPCR test. The genome sequencing was done thereafter and it came out to be Omicron,” said Dr Virendra Singh, chief medical officer (CMO), Rae Bareilly. The woman is a photographer.

“The condition of the woman is fine and all her 12 contacts have tested negative for Covid,” added Dr Singh.

In a press statement, additional chief secretary (medical health) Amit Mohan Prasad said, “A new omicron positive patient has been reported. This takes the total number of such cases to three in the state.”

Earlier, two omicron cases were reported in Ghaziabad.

Prasad said, “All the three patients who tested positive for Omicron have recovered. However, each one of us should remain cautious and adhere to Covid protocol. Also, we should ensure we take both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine. At present, Uttar Pradesh has 282 active Covid cases of which 205 were in home isolation.”

Ensure Covid protocol in pvt buses, RTOs told

The transport department has asked regional transport officers (RTOs) to coordinate with local transporters and find ways to enforce Covid-19 protocols in private buses in view of the Omicron threat.

In a circular issued on Saturday, transport commissioner Dheeraj Sahu directed zonal deputy transport commissioners, RTOs and ARTOs, to hold meetings with local transporters to ensure enforcement of Covid-19 protocol like covering faces with mask and following social distancing in buses. He asked the officials to provide action taken report to his office by December 28.

The transport department’s action comes as a compliance of the chief secretary’s directives issued two days back.

UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) managing director, according to government guidelines, was supposed to monitor the screening and other related arrangements at bus stations and inform the government every day.