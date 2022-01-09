Uttar Pradesh reports 7695 fresh Covid cases, Lucknow 1115

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh reported 7695 new Covid cases on Sunday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 25974, similar to new cases being reported in the third week of May 2021.

“There are 25974 active cases in the state at present and among them 25445 are in home isolation. This means the need for hospitalisation is minimal but we should follow preventive measures and Covid protocol,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health in a press conference on Sunday.

On May 18, 2021 there were 8737 new cases and then onwards gradually kept reducing.

However, after a gap of 7 months, all 75 districts reported new Covid cases on Sunday. The state’s total Covid caseload reached 1737550 and death toll 22928.

“UP’s positivity rate reached 3.46%. In all, 222428 covid samples were tested in the past 24 hours,” said Prasad.

Among new cases, the maximum 1149 were reported from Gautam Buddha Nagar, followed by 1115 in Lucknow, 922 in Ghaziabad, 715 in Meerut, 437 in Varanasi and 236 in Agra. Deaths were reported in Badaun (1), Prayagraj (1), Meerut (1) and Bulandshahr (1). UP’s recovery rate is 97.2%.

Among total cases, 321 were contacts of previously tested Covid patients, 182 had travel history from other states or countries and 184 had mild symptoms after which they got tested and the result was positive.

“Lucknow is increasingly reporting cases among close contacts of Covid patients under contact tracing. Among new cases on Saturday, 253 were contacts of previous cases and similarly on Friday there were 168 such cases. This is an infection is fast spreading,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Among total cases in Lucknow, 224 were from Aliganj Covid sample collection unit, 184 from Chinhat, 122 from Indira Nagar, 86 from Alambagh, 77 from Sarojininagar, 71 from from NK Road, 85 from Red Cross 62 Silver Jubilee, 32 from Tudiyaganj, and 18 from Aishbagh. Among total cases, 682 were male and 421 were female patients.

Lucknow has till now reported a total of 242731 Covid cases and 2651 deaths.

Covid-19 helpline numbers launched

The Lucknow district administration has launched helpline for Integrated Covid Control Centre (ICCC). People can dial 0522-4523000 to obtain information related to Covid-19. If a person is infected with Covid-19, information related to medical advice or treatment can be received from the doctors present in the control room by dialling 0522-3515700. Both the numbers are found to be functional on calling.