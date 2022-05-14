Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Uttar Pradesh reports drop in fresh Covid cases for third consecutive day
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh reports drop in fresh Covid cases for third consecutive day

While 158 new Covid cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday one death was recorded in Bhadohi
According to the data from Uttar Pradesh health department,on Friday there were 175 new Covid cases in the state and on Thursday there were 207 new cases. On Saturday, 158 new Covid cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh. (File pic)
Published on May 14, 2022 07:44 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Fall in daily new Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh continued for third day on Saturday as 158 more people tested positive for the viral infection while 262 patients recovered.

On Friday there were 175 new Covid cases and on Thursday 207 new cases, according to the data from the state health department. One death was reported from Bhadohi.

“Uttar Pradesh tested 115288 Covid samples in the past 24-hours among which 158 tested positive for Covid and till now 112744154 samples have been tested in the state,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.

“For a fourth consecutive day there were more recoveries than new cases as 262 patients recovered in the past 24-hours. On Wednesday 231 patients recovered against 179 new cases and on Thursday 293 patients recovered against 207 new cases while on Friday 240 patients recovered against 175 new cases. The recovery rate in the state is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

Till now 2052877 patients have recovered in the state and there are 1174 active Covid cases at present with majority of them in home isolation.

Among new cases Gautam Budha Nagar reported 44 new cases, Gaziabad 43 and Lucknow 16. Till now 2077564 Covid cases and 23513 deaths have been reported in the state.

