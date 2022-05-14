Uttar Pradesh reports drop in fresh Covid cases for third consecutive day
Fall in daily new Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh continued for third day on Saturday as 158 more people tested positive for the viral infection while 262 patients recovered.
On Friday there were 175 new Covid cases and on Thursday 207 new cases, according to the data from the state health department. One death was reported from Bhadohi.
“Uttar Pradesh tested 115288 Covid samples in the past 24-hours among which 158 tested positive for Covid and till now 112744154 samples have been tested in the state,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.
“For a fourth consecutive day there were more recoveries than new cases as 262 patients recovered in the past 24-hours. On Wednesday 231 patients recovered against 179 new cases and on Thursday 293 patients recovered against 207 new cases while on Friday 240 patients recovered against 175 new cases. The recovery rate in the state is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.
Till now 2052877 patients have recovered in the state and there are 1174 active Covid cases at present with majority of them in home isolation.
Among new cases Gautam Budha Nagar reported 44 new cases, Gaziabad 43 and Lucknow 16. Till now 2077564 Covid cases and 23513 deaths have been reported in the state.
At 44.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi records hottest day of the year so far
The IMD has predicted that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will prevail throughout Saturday and continue on Sunday. An orange alert was issued for Saturday, which is a warning call for preventive action ahead of a weather phenomenon. A yellow alert has been issued for Sunday, with the maximum temperature expected to hover between 44 and 46 degrees Celsius at most weather stations.
BNHS tags 6 flamingoes from Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, Nerul, with GPS-GSM to track their journey
In a first-of-its-kind initiative to track the journey of flamingoes in and around Mumbai, the Bombay Natural History Society has tagged six of these birds with solar powered Global Positioning System – Global System for Mobile Communication radio tags. The birds were tagged from their roosting site at Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary (TCFS), TS Chanakaya, Nerul, between January and April. Currently, the tagged flamingoes are seen moving within the TCFS and adjoining wetlands.
Jewel of Navi Mumbai to get major facelift
In the coming months, the Jewel of Navi Mumbai in Nerul (W) will get a major facelift with new walkways, meditation centre and Miyawaki forest being planned for the stretch. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will spend ₹3.5Cr on it and is also working on the pollution caused by sewage water to the water body of the Jewel as most residents had complained about the same.
Delhi school guest teachers seek continuation of services during vacations
Guest teachers working in Delhi schools have sought continuation of their services during the summer vacations as against the usual practice of suspending it during the annual vacation period. There are over 22,000 guest teachers in the capital, as per the guest teachers' association. Shoaib Rana, general secretary of the All India Guest Teachers' Association, said that the absence of regular employment during the vacation period becomes a financial burden for their families.
Experts from three IITs discuss entrepreneurial development in Ladakh
Experts from three premier IITs in the country-- IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay— shared their ideas and insights for a holistic development of entrepreneurship and incubation ecosystem in Ladakh during a workshop organised by industries and commerce department of the Union Territory recently. Over 40 active entrepreneurs attended the workshop to understand the sustainable utilisation of resources in Ladakh to achieve successful entrepreneurial ventures and add to employment generation in the geography.
