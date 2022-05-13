Uttar Pradesh: SBSP chief stages sit-in, demands withdrawal of case registered against him in Ghazipur

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Friday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was hatching a conspiracy to kill him and asserted that he would not bow to anyone.

The BJP has rubbished his allegation.

The SBSP chief, along with his party workers, was staging a dharna (sit-in) against registration of a case against Rajbhar and his two sons at the Karemuddinpur police station in Ghazipur district of eastern Uttar Pradesh regarding an incident at Pahdariya village in the same district on Tuesday.

Om Prakash Rajbhar demanded that the case against him should be withdrawn. Samajwadi Party workers also joined the sit-in.

Rajbhar alleged that a group of around 20 people tried to attack him. Thereafter, a case was registered against 16 people. A local person filed a complaint, alleging that Om Prakash Rajbhar and his party workers threatened them. Following the complaint, a case was registered against Rajbhar, his two sons and 13 other people, including his party workers and supporters.

Kashi region BJP leader Somnath called the allegation by Rajbhar baseless.

“Levelling baseless allegation has become the habit of SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar,” he said.