Uttar Pradesh: SBSP chief stages sit-in, demands withdrawal of case registered against him in Ghazipur
Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Friday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was hatching a conspiracy to kill him and asserted that he would not bow to anyone.
The BJP has rubbished his allegation.
The SBSP chief, along with his party workers, was staging a dharna (sit-in) against registration of a case against Rajbhar and his two sons at the Karemuddinpur police station in Ghazipur district of eastern Uttar Pradesh regarding an incident at Pahdariya village in the same district on Tuesday.
Om Prakash Rajbhar demanded that the case against him should be withdrawn. Samajwadi Party workers also joined the sit-in.
Rajbhar alleged that a group of around 20 people tried to attack him. Thereafter, a case was registered against 16 people. A local person filed a complaint, alleging that Om Prakash Rajbhar and his party workers threatened them. Following the complaint, a case was registered against Rajbhar, his two sons and 13 other people, including his party workers and supporters.
Kashi region BJP leader Somnath called the allegation by Rajbhar baseless.
“Levelling baseless allegation has become the habit of SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar,” he said.
Lucknow police bans e-rickshaws on 11 routes, including Shaheed Path, Hazratganj
To improve the traffic system in the city, the Lucknow police have banned e-rickshaws on eleven routes including Shaheed Path, Hazratganj and metro routes from Amausi to Munshi Pulia crossing, said senior police officials here on Friday. Lucknow Commissioner of Police DK Thakur issued the orders on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Subash Chandra Shakya said the decision to ban e-rickshaws on eleven routes has been taken for public convenience.
Ahead of Gyanvapi survey, security of judge, advocate commissioners increased
The security of civil judge (senior division) advocates of the petitioners and the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, team of advocate commissioners, Ravi Kumar Diwakar respectively has been tightened ahead of the survey of the Gyanvapi complex scheduled in Varanasi on Saturday, an official said. Diwakar on Thursday had ordered to complete the survey of the Gyanvapi premises. “The fear is so much that my family is worried about my safety,” he wrote.
Yogi Adityanath says sects are different routes to the same destination
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said there are different sects and communities in India, but these are not for division. “These are different routes to reach the destination. Everyone's goal is the same, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam(the entire world is one family),” Yogi Adityanath said. “All of us should always follow the path of dharma (righteous duty),” Yogi Adityanath added. India is moving forward with new energy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Yogi Adityanath added.
Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party may not field extra candidate in Rajya Sabha elections
The Samajwadi Party may not field an extra candidate for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections to 11 Uttar Pradesh seats. The BJP, according to its strength in the UP assembly, can send eight members to the Upper House of Parliament. No other party can stake claim to win any seat. For one seat, 34 votes will be required. After the claim on eight seats, the BJP will be left with only one residual vote.
Chauhan takes additional charge as U.P. DGP, spells out priorities
Director General (Intelligence) Devendra Singh Chauhan took additional charge as the Uttar Pradesh director general of police here on Friday. Law and order and crime control in the state are the priorities, Chauhanr said. Chauhan said he will focus on the priorities of the state government. On Friday, the state government announced Chauhan will have additional charge till the appointment of a permanent DGP.
