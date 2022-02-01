Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh second in highest stamp duty, property registration fee collection
Uttar Pradesh second in highest stamp duty, property registration fee collection

UP has collected stamp duty and property registration fee worth nearly 12,800 crore in the first eight months of financial year 2020-21
Stamp duty collection in Uttar Pradesh. (Pic for representation)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 12:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh (UP) has recorded the second position in highest stamp duty and property registration fee collection in first eight months of the financial year 2020-21, according to a study conducted by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

“UP has recorded stamp duty and property registration fee collection of nearly 12,800 crore in the first eight months of financial year 2020-21,” says the study. Maharashtra came first in the highest stamp duty and registration fee collection of 17,100 crore during this period, as per the report.

Commenting on the report, Nikhil Gupta, chief economist, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said: “The residential real estate sector has bounced back strongly since second half of financial year 2020-21 and it continues to perform well in financial year 2021-22.”

“We hope that the government provides some incentives to this sector in the Union budget. Considering its massive forward and backward linkages to the real economy, it has potential to boost GDP growth substantially,” Gupta added.

