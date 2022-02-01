Uttar Pradesh second in highest stamp duty, property registration fee collection

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh (UP) has recorded the second position in highest stamp duty and property registration fee collection in first eight months of the financial year 2020-21, according to a study conducted by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

“UP has recorded stamp duty and property registration fee collection of nearly ₹12,800 crore in the first eight months of financial year 2020-21,” says the study. Maharashtra came first in the highest stamp duty and registration fee collection of ₹17,100 crore during this period, as per the report.

Commenting on the report, Nikhil Gupta, chief economist, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said: “The residential real estate sector has bounced back strongly since second half of financial year 2020-21 and it continues to perform well in financial year 2021-22.”

“We hope that the government provides some incentives to this sector in the Union budget. Considering its massive forward and backward linkages to the real economy, it has potential to boost GDP growth substantially,” Gupta added.