Uttar Pradesh set an example in Covid management, says NRI scientist
Uttar Pradesh set an example in Covid control and management and its ‘Mohalla Nigrani Samitis’ have become a global role model, said a Sweden-based NRI scientist Ram Upadhayaya in an Uttar Pradesh Development Forum (UPDF) programme “Matribhumi Vandan” in Hotel Taj on Sunday.
“Despite its huge population, Uttar Pradesh has shown great control in Covid management through its Nigrani Samitis coined by CM Yogi Adityanath. The CM displayed one of the best local control tools in the world and the best utilisation of knowledge and resources to control the pandemic. WHO has also praised this,” Upadhayaya said.
Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak appealed to the NRIs to come and invest in the state. He said that the state demonstrated its power during the pandemic. It has great human resources and a favourable government to support the business.
The message of deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was read in his absence as he was busy with the impeding PM visit to Lucknow starting today.
Pankaj Jaiswal, founder and chairman of UPDF, said, “In a state where families don’t have a thermometer, having an oximeter is a distant affair. Thus during the pandemic, the UPDF team decided to open oximeter banks in 65 villages of U.P. Later, we distributed glucometers too for sugar patients.”
The theme of the programme was how the diaspora thinks of the state after the Yogi-led government came into power and how the face of U.P. has changed. The UPDF working with the U.P. diaspora has formed a think tank group in more than 10 countries. “People from various fields IT, healthcare, education, infra, manufacturing and other industries are motivated to invest in the state,” Jaiswal added.
Motivational speaker Pawan Sinha gave training to youth on nationalism and patriotism, while SmartGaon USA founder Yogesh Sahu was also honoured for making UP’s Taudhakpur, a smart village.
-
Cops arrest moneylender for extorting money from Pune couple
PUNE The Loni Kalbhor police have arrested a money lender for allegedly extorting money, despite recovering the loan he had extended to the victim. According to the police, the incident took place between February 2021 and February 15, 2022 at the residence of the victim. The police have arrested the main accused Shafi Bashu Jamadar (53), a resident of Bharav vasti and two other persons in connection with the incident.
-
Pune temperature may rise to 40 degrees Celsius in next few days
PUNE Even though the first 15 days of May are over, Pune has touched 40.7 degrees Celsius just once. The maximum temperatures in May for Pune city in the past years were seen to be as high as 41 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, the day temperature at Shivajinagar was 37.6 degrees Celsius which was just 0.4 degrees warmer than normal. In the past few days as well, the day temperature has been significantly near normal.
-
Early onset: Monsoon in Maha around June 7-8, says IMD
PUNE The onset of the southwest monsoon is likely to be seen sooner this time for Pune and Maharashtra. According to the India Meteorological Department, the normal dates for the onset of the monsoon in Maharashtra are June 7 to June 8. The normal dates for the monsoon to cover the entire state are June 12 to June 15. This time too, the monsoon may reach Maharashtra around the same time, according to weather scientists.
-
Prayagraj: 13 cops transferred to Pratapgarh
Additional Director General Prayagraj Zone Prem Prakash has transferred 13 policemen to Pratapgarh on special duty after receiving complaints of corruption against them. The transferred cops include a suspended policeman. The action was taken after complaints regarding their relations with a betting racket, corruption, and illegally realising money. Earlier, ADG has attached some SHOs to the riot control unit for negligence in duty. It is worth mentioning that STF busted a betting racket on Thursday.
-
Ludhiana | DAV School felicitates star bowler Aradhya Shukla
The physical education department of DAV Public School, Nagar, on Saturday felicitated its Class 12 student Aradhya Shukla for bagging first position in Punjab Cricket Association U-23 state championship. Shukla led the fast-bowling department for the Ludhiana team and took a total of 15 wickets in six matches. His coach Amandeep Singh said Shukla, at the age of 17, could bowl at the speed of 130/hr regularly.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics