Uttar Pradesh set an example in Covid management, says NRI scientist

Uttar Pradesh set an example in Covid control and management and its ‘Mohalla Nigrani Samitis’ have become a global role model, said a Sweden-based NRI scientist Ram Upadhayaya in an Uttar Pradesh Development Forum (UPDF) programme “Matribhumi Vandan” in Hotel Taj on Sunday.

“Despite its huge population, Uttar Pradesh has shown great control in Covid management through its Nigrani Samitis coined by CM Yogi Adityanath. The CM displayed one of the best local control tools in the world and the best utilisation of knowledge and resources to control the pandemic. WHO has also praised this,” Upadhayaya said.

Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak appealed to the NRIs to come and invest in the state. He said that the state demonstrated its power during the pandemic. It has great human resources and a favourable government to support the business.

The message of deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was read in his absence as he was busy with the impeding PM visit to Lucknow starting today.

Pankaj Jaiswal, founder and chairman of UPDF, said, “In a state where families don’t have a thermometer, having an oximeter is a distant affair. Thus during the pandemic, the UPDF team decided to open oximeter banks in 65 villages of U.P. Later, we distributed glucometers too for sugar patients.”

The theme of the programme was how the diaspora thinks of the state after the Yogi-led government came into power and how the face of U.P. has changed. The UPDF working with the U.P. diaspora has formed a think tank group in more than 10 countries. “People from various fields IT, healthcare, education, infra, manufacturing and other industries are motivated to invest in the state,” Jaiswal added.

Motivational speaker Pawan Sinha gave training to youth on nationalism and patriotism, while SmartGaon USA founder Yogesh Sahu was also honoured for making UP’s Taudhakpur, a smart village.