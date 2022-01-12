Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh: Supplementary chargesheet filed against key person involved in FICN racket
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh: Supplementary chargesheet filed against key person involved in FICN racket

The supplementary chargesheet was filed against a West Bengal resident Sohrab Hussain at the NIA special court in Lucknow on Monday
The accused had conspired to smuggle, procure and keep high quality FICN and had further circulated and supplied the notes to various persons in Uttar Pradesh. (Pic for representation only)
Updated on Jan 12, 2022 12:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against one of the key persons involved in the Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) trafficking racket being operated from Bangladesh, said NIA in a press note on Tuesday.

According to the NIA, the supplementary chargesheet was filed against a West Bengal resident, Sohrab Hussain at the NIA special court in Lucknow on Monday, under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 120-B for criminal conspiracy, 489-B for using and circulating fake currency notes, and sections 16 and 18 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. He was booked in connection with the case in which UP Anti-Terrorism Squad had recovered and seized FICN to the face value of 1.79 lakh on November 25, 2019.

During the probe, it was found that the accused had conspired to smuggle, procure and keep high quality FICN and had further circulated and supplied the notes to various persons in Uttar Pradesh. “The investigation done so far, has revealed that the FICN recovered was being supplied from Malda, West Bengal. Earlier, a charge-sheet was filed on May 21, 2020 against three accused persons and one supplementary charge-sheet was filed against another accused on September 17, 2021,” an NIA official said.

He said that the accused Sohrab Hussain, who was charge-sheeted on Monday, was one of the key persons in the conspiracy of FICN trafficking and was in contact with FICN network based in Bangladesh. Further probe in the case was on, he added.

