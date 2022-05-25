Uttar Pradesh: Suspense over RLD president Jayant Chaudhary’s Rajya Sabha foray continues
Suspense continues over whether Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) national president Jayant Chaudhary will file his nomination for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections for one of the 11 Upper House seats falling vacant in Uttar Pradesh.
The election, if necessary, will be held on June 10.
On Wednesday, eminent lawyer and former Congress leader Kapil Sibal filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate supported by the SP.
Hours later, former Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha member Javed Ali also filed his nominations as an SP candidate.
Based on the number of its MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, the Samajwadi Party can send three nominees unopposed to the Rajya Sabha.
After the two nominations on Wednesday, there is suspense in the SP alliance camp, including Rashtriya Lok Dal, over who would be the third nominee —Jayant Chaudhary or former Kannauj MP Dimple Yadav, wife of SP national president Akhilesh Yadav.
Sibal and Ali filed their nominations without any prior announcement by the party.
Both the SP and the RLD camps are not saying anything about Jayant Chaudhary who has been Akhilesh’s political ally after the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.
A person aware of the situation in the RLD camp said Jayant Chaudhary wanted to go to the Rajya Sabha as an RLD candidate and not as an SP candidate while Akhilesh had been wanting to field him as a Samajwadi Party nominee.
“But there is no dispute as such between them,” the person said.
Another SP alliance partner Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) had opposed the prospect of Jayant’s nomination, saying the SBSP should also get a seat. The SBSP contends that the RLD had contested 38 seats under the SP alliance and won only eight in 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections while the SBSP contested only 16 and won six.
There is also speculation that the SP camp may field both Jayant and Dimple, thereby necessitating voting for the 11 seats instead of BJP and SP candidates getting elected unopposed.
The Samajwadi Party can send three nominees while the ruling BJP can send eight. If the number of nominees crosses 11, there will be a contest.
