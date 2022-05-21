Uttar Pradesh will soon set up emergency trauma care network

Uttar Pradesh would soon set up an emergency trauma care network in the state to help accident victims get timely treatment, said a press statement from the state government.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had recently expressed serious concern over the number of deaths in road accidents in the state and announced a slew measures to prevent mishaps, which included raising awareness of traffic rules, conducting round-the- clock patrolling on highways as well as penalising those involved in running unauthorised parking lots.

As part of the Emergency Trauma Care Network, number of ALS (advanced life support) ambulances will be doubled, as many 3,000 primary health centres will be established while 33 level two and 14 level one trauma centres will be made operational in five years. Besides, a mobile app will be made and a call centre established in the next two years, said the press statement.

According to data, as many as 21,227 people were killed in road accidents last year.

The statement further said that UP was the first state in the country to run Live Emergency Monitoring System. It receives 40,000 calls on a daily basis and renders its services to three lakh patients annually.

The Uttar Pradesh government also plans to set up e-hospital facilities at 33 medical colleges of the state in the next couple of years.

The e-hospitals would have online patient portal for delivery of citizen-centric services like online appointment booking, access to lab reports online and blood availability status.

“It is an open source health information management system (HMIS) that is configurable and easily customisable with multi-tenancy support,” it read.

The state government also plans to set up 49 nursing and paramedical schools each. “As many as six mega health parks will come up at the cost of ₹30,000 crore to promote production of medicines, health and surgical equipment to make the state self-reliant in the field in the next five years,” the statement read.