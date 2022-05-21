Uttar Pradesh will soon set up emergency trauma care network
Uttar Pradesh would soon set up an emergency trauma care network in the state to help accident victims get timely treatment, said a press statement from the state government.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had recently expressed serious concern over the number of deaths in road accidents in the state and announced a slew measures to prevent mishaps, which included raising awareness of traffic rules, conducting round-the- clock patrolling on highways as well as penalising those involved in running unauthorised parking lots.
As part of the Emergency Trauma Care Network, number of ALS (advanced life support) ambulances will be doubled, as many 3,000 primary health centres will be established while 33 level two and 14 level one trauma centres will be made operational in five years. Besides, a mobile app will be made and a call centre established in the next two years, said the press statement.
According to data, as many as 21,227 people were killed in road accidents last year.
The statement further said that UP was the first state in the country to run Live Emergency Monitoring System. It receives 40,000 calls on a daily basis and renders its services to three lakh patients annually.
The Uttar Pradesh government also plans to set up e-hospital facilities at 33 medical colleges of the state in the next couple of years.
The e-hospitals would have online patient portal for delivery of citizen-centric services like online appointment booking, access to lab reports online and blood availability status.
“It is an open source health information management system (HMIS) that is configurable and easily customisable with multi-tenancy support,” it read.
The state government also plans to set up 49 nursing and paramedical schools each. “As many as six mega health parks will come up at the cost of ₹30,000 crore to promote production of medicines, health and surgical equipment to make the state self-reliant in the field in the next five years,” the statement read.
Zila panchayat member, 45 others booked for attack on U.P. STF team
A local Samajwadi Party leader and Zila Panchayat member, and over 45 villagers were booked for allegedly attacking a UP Special Task Force team on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, senior police officials said. The STF was conducting a raid on Zila Panchayat member's home following information that diesel and petrol from tankers coming to the government supply depot was being siphoned off in connivance with the drivers, police added.
Congress party leaders pay tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on 31st death anniversary
Addressing the gathering of congressmen, who had arrived to pay homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, All India Congress Committee member Shekhar Bahuguna said that Rajiv Gandhi was known for his policies and for building an India of the 21st century. He said that if India is enjoying the technological advancements, its foundations were laid down by Rajiv Gandhi, who believed in value-based politics, he added. Rajiv Gandhi became the PM at the age of 40.
Trustee arrested for duping Central government of ₹59.89 crore
Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police on Friday arrested a 59-year-old trustee of Shri Arvindo Institute of Applied Scientific Research Trust for allegedly causing a loss of ₹58.89 crore to the government of India through a donation racket. The arrested trustee, Umesh Nagda, who trades in spices, is based in Andheri East. He was produced before a court on Saturday and remanded to police custody up to May 31.
BMC gives Ranas 7 days to remove illegal constructions from Khar residence
Mumbai The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has given seven days' time to Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana to remove illegal constructions from their Khar residence. They said that if the couple fail to comply, then the civic body will itself remove the same. The Saturday notice was issued in response to the reply given by the Ranas on May 19 to the BMC show cause notice given on May 10.
Eye on tax: Citizens avail rebate scheme, PMC collects ₹557 crore revenue
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation has collected more property tax revenue till May 21, 2022 as compared to last year. According to PMC officials, tax payers are willing to take benefit of 10 and five per cent rebate in tax. Last year, till May 20, the civic body had collected ₹450 crore in revenue. Citizens who pay the tax in the first two months are eligible for rebate in general tax.
