Uttar Pradesh witnesses slight rise in Covid cases

Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight rise in new Covid cases on Sunday as 149 more people tested positive for the viral infection as compared to 134 on Saturday and 127 on Friday.

“In the past 24 hours, the state tested 110409 Covid samples and till now a total 114280304 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.

According to the data from the state health department there are 853 active Covid cases in the state and majority were in home isolation.

“In all, 124 patients recovered in the past 24-hours and till now 2055180 patients have recovered. The recovery rate in the state is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

Among the fresh Covid cases, Lucknow reported 11, including five from Aliganj, two from Alambagh and one from Chinhut. In all 15 patients recovered in Lucknow, according to Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer.