Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh: Woman, two minor daughters die in Hamirpur room heater fire

Uttar Pradesh: Woman, two minor daughters die in Hamirpur room heater fire

lucknow news
Published on Jan 12, 2023 11:32 PM IST

Superintendent of police, Hamirpur, Shubham Patel said the victims were sleeping when the incident occurred

Forensic experts concluded that the family slept leaving the heater on. (For Representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur

A woman and her two daughters died after a heater, which they left on in their room as they went to sleep, caused short circuit and led to a major fire in Jalla village of Hamirpur district early on Thursday morning, police said.

Superintendent of police (SP), Hamirpur, Shubham Patel said the victims Anita Pal (28) Mohini (6) and Rohini (3) were sleeping when the incident occurred. “A fire tender was rushed around 2am after the fire was reported and it controlled the fire,” the SP added.

Forensic experts concluded that the family slept leaving the heater on. It caused a short circuit that led to the fire.

One dies as quilt catches fire in Fatehpur

In Fatehpur, one Vrindavan Gupta (85) after the quilt he was under caught fire because of heater kept close to his bed, said Khaga police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP