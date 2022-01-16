Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Uttarakhand polls: SP releases first list of 30 candidates

The Samajwadi Party (SP) released its first list of 30 candidates, including three women, for the upcoming Uttarakhand assembly polls on Sunday
Polls to elect 70 members of the Uttarakhand assembly will be held on February 14 (HT file)
Published on Jan 16, 2022 10:53 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Samajwadi Party (SP) released its first list of 30 candidates, including three women, for the upcoming Uttarakhand assembly polls on Sunday. Polls to elect 70 members of the Uttarakhand assembly will be held on February 14.

The party’s Uttarakhand inchrage and UP state spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary released the list. Lakshmi Devi has been fielded from Bageshwar, Sunita Rikhari from Ranikhet and Manisha will contest from Bazpur seat. The SP is fighting Uttarakhand polls on its own. In the last assembly election in the neighbouring state, the BJP had won 57 seats.

