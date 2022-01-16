Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttarakhand polls: SP releases first list of 30 candidates
lucknow news

Uttarakhand polls: SP releases first list of 30 candidates

The Samajwadi Party (SP) released its first list of 30 candidates, including three women, for the upcoming Uttarakhand assembly polls on Sunday
Polls to elect 70 members of the Uttarakhand assembly will be held on February 14 (HT file)
Polls to elect 70 members of the Uttarakhand assembly will be held on February 14 (HT file)
Published on Jan 16, 2022 10:53 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Samajwadi Party (SP) released its first list of 30 candidates, including three women, for the upcoming Uttarakhand assembly polls on Sunday. Polls to elect 70 members of the Uttarakhand assembly will be held on February 14.

The party’s Uttarakhand inchrage and UP state spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary released the list. Lakshmi Devi has been fielded from Bageshwar, Sunita Rikhari from Ranikhet and Manisha will contest from Bazpur seat. The SP is fighting Uttarakhand polls on its own. In the last assembly election in the neighbouring state, the BJP had won 57 seats.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out