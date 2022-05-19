Vaccination drive to focus on 12 to 15 year olds
The first dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine has been given to 1,13,189 (58%) children in Lucknow between the age of 12 and 15 years, against a target of 1,94,424, the state health department data read.
According to the data among those children who got their first dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine a total 26,644 of them have got their second dose as well, which is 14% of the target.
The health department has also decided to focus upon children between 12 and 15 years of age, and has formulated a plan.
“We are going to run special vaccination campaigns for children from May 21. This will include both rural and urban areas,” said Dr MK Singh, in charge of vaccination in Lucknow.
He said, “Separate teams of ASHA workers, ANMs and anganwadi workers will be assigned the responsibility of two villages each. These health workers will ensure all children in this age group are vaccinated. Camps will be organised for each pair of villages to vaccinate children wherever required.”
In urban areas of the district, the field staff including ASHA workers and ANMs will do the same in their respective work areas. In Lucknow, over 80,000 children between 12 and 15 years of age are still to get their first dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine.
Experts suggested school data can help identify students still not vaccinated. “Closure of schools has made vaccination a bit difficult. But schools are conducting summer camps where vaccination camps can be organised. Also, data and contact numbers of students not vaccinated can be obtained from schools to contact parents,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.
In the state, vaccination for this age group started on March 16 and till now 83,32,979 doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to children in this age group. There are about 84.64 lakh children in this age group in the state.
UP has till now administered a total 32,25,03,815 doses of anti-Covid-19 vaccine in all age groups.
RTO to inspect, grade driving schools in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad
Currently, an 'accreditation grading' programme for all the driving schools is carried out by the Regional Transport Office. Under the initiative, the RTO officials are inspecting around 250 registered motor driving schools in Pune, Baramati and Pimpri-Chinchwad, after which on multiple parameters, these schools will be given grades - A, B and C. Where, A stands for very good, B stands for good and C for satisfactory.
FIR against former Gaya DM for felling trees
The Special Vigilance Unit of Bihar Police lodged an FIR (first information report) against the former district magistrate of Gaya along with others in connection with the felling of many expensive trees from Abhishek Singh's official residence, officials aware of the development said. Abhishek Singh was the district magistrate of Gaya from January 2018 till January 2022 and was an occupant of the official residence.
Dial 112 awareness drive held on Indo-Nepal border
Dial 112 launched a special awareness drive on the Indo-Nepal border and in the adjoining districts of Gorakhpur, Kushinagar and Maharajganj, on Thursday. The drive led by additional director general 112, aimed at highlighting the services of Dial 112 and how it can be of help in case of emergency. “Under the drive, various cultural events were organised in order to make people aware of the services of Dial 112,” Ashok Kumar Singh, ADG, 112 said.
15 die due to gale, lighting across Bihar
As many as 15 people died in various districts in Bihar due to gale storm and lightning on Thursday, said an official of the state disaster management. “Out of the 15, five died due to lightning while 10 died due to gale storm,” the duty officer said. According to Patna Meteorological Centre, brief spell of showers coupled with strong winds lashed several parts of Bihar in the afternoon on Thursday.
Smaller allies in NDA , GA seek RS seats to bargain for upcoming MLC polls
Even as chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday indicated that nominees for the biennial polls to Rajya Sabha polls would be announced soon, senior constituents in both the ruling National Democratic Alliance and opposition grand alliance (GA) are feeling the heat from junior constituents who are seeking seat allotment in RS and the upcoming Bihar legislative council election from legislative quota.
