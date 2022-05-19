Vaccination drive to focus on 12 to 15 year olds

The first dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine has been given to 1,13,189 (58%) children in Lucknow between the age of 12 and 15 years, against a target of 1,94,424, the state health department data read.

According to the data among those children who got their first dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine a total 26,644 of them have got their second dose as well, which is 14% of the target.

The health department has also decided to focus upon children between 12 and 15 years of age, and has formulated a plan.

“We are going to run special vaccination campaigns for children from May 21. This will include both rural and urban areas,” said Dr MK Singh, in charge of vaccination in Lucknow.

He said, “Separate teams of ASHA workers, ANMs and anganwadi workers will be assigned the responsibility of two villages each. These health workers will ensure all children in this age group are vaccinated. Camps will be organised for each pair of villages to vaccinate children wherever required.”

In urban areas of the district, the field staff including ASHA workers and ANMs will do the same in their respective work areas. In Lucknow, over 80,000 children between 12 and 15 years of age are still to get their first dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine.

Experts suggested school data can help identify students still not vaccinated. “Closure of schools has made vaccination a bit difficult. But schools are conducting summer camps where vaccination camps can be organised. Also, data and contact numbers of students not vaccinated can be obtained from schools to contact parents,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

In the state, vaccination for this age group started on March 16 and till now 83,32,979 doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to children in this age group. There are about 84.64 lakh children in this age group in the state.

UP has till now administered a total 32,25,03,815 doses of anti-Covid-19 vaccine in all age groups.