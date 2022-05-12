Varanasi court orders completion of Gyanvapi mosque survey and report by May 17
A Varanasi court on Thursday ordered the completion of the Gyanvapi mosque survey and the presentation of report by May 17. The order comes a day after the hearing in the petition seeking the removal of court-appointed advocate commissioner entrusted with carrying out the survey had concluded.
“The court has ordered complete survey and present a detailed report on May 17, the next date of hearing in the case,” Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, one of the lawyers of of the petitioners said. The court has ordered the district administration not to delay the survey by making an excuse.
The survey is likely to begin day after tomorrow, the court said. “The court has ordered the survey of entire Gyanvapi complex. The survey of mosque and its basement will be conducted,” the lawyer said.
"The court rejected the Anzuman Intezamia Masajid Committee's petition seeking the removal of the advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar," Chaturvedi added. The court has appointed another lawyer Vishal Kumar Singh as the advocate commissioner. Ajai Pratap Singh has been appointed as the assistant advocate commissioner.
The court ordered that advocate commissioner Ajai Kumar Mishra and the special advocate commissioner Vishal Singh will jointly conduct the proceedings of the commissioner. In case, Mishra is absent, Vishal Singh will carry out the proceedings to conduct the survey. If Singh is absent, Ajai Mishra will do it.
The survey includes the videography and the inspection of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal and adjacent Gyanvapi mosque premises.
The petitioners' lawyer said all the sides will be present during the survey. On April 26, the court of civil judge in Varanasi, Ravi Kumar Diwakar, had ordered the videography of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal by the advocate commissioner and asked him to submit a detailed report before the court on May 10.
Pattandur Agrahara Lake: BBMP books activist over social media campaign
In an unexpected development, the 'Save Pattandur Agrahara Lake' social media campaign took a dark turn after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) filed a complaint at the Whitefield police station last week against the president of Whitefield's Residential Welfare Association, Sandeep Anirudhan. Anirudhan is a lake activist who launched the online campaign to save the Pattandur Agrahara lake in Whitefield after construction of a road began in its buffer zone in 2017.
Watch: AAP's Amanatullah Khan protesting MCD's anti-encroachment drive detained
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan and his supporters, who were protesting against an anti-encroachment drive in south Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area, were detained on Thursday. Initial reports suggest police are clearing the area. Delhi saw an anti-encroachment drive in several parts yet again earlier in the day, days after bulldozers reached the Shaheen Bagh area - once an epicentre of protests against the citizenship law or CAA.
Road crash on Yamuna Expressway leaves five dead, UP CM condoles loss of lives
Five people, including four from Maharashtra and one from Karnataka, were killed in a road crash on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday morning, police said. "The seven people were in a Mahindra Bolero. They were on the way from Agra towards Noida when their car hit a dumper truck from the rear side near Jewar toll plaza," a Gautam Buddh Nagar police spokesperson said.
Karnataka to bring anti-conversion ordinance, says chief minister Bommai
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government plans to bring an ordinance to outlaw religious conversions months after the state assembly passed an anti-conversion bill prohibiting conversion from one religion to another by “misrepresentation, force, fraud, allurement or marriage” in December amid Opposition protests. The legislation is modelled on similar laws in other Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai added the ordinance will be presented before the Cabinet.
Days after RPG attack, gunshots trigger panic in Punjab’s Mohali town
Three days after a rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali, gunshots triggered panic at Falcon View Apartments in Sector 82 on Thursday morning. Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh was booked under Section 25 of the Arms Act, and Sections 59 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code at Sohana police station, where the intelligence headquarters blast case is also registered. Happy fired twice in the air with a licensed 12-bore gun and fled.
