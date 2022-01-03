Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Varanasi: Criticism of “Hindutva”: Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti to hold conferences
Samiti’s general secretary Swami Jitendranand Saraswati said the samiti would hold “Sant Sammelans” at thirteen locations to counter criticism of “Hindutva” and Hindus.
Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti’s general secretary Swami Jitendranand Saraswati. (File photo)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 12:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti will hold “Sant Sammelans” at thirteen places to give a reply to those criticising “Hindutva” and Hindu society, said Samiti’s general secretary Swami Jitendranand Saraswati. He alleged that some people were continuously criticising Hindu society and “Hindutva” in debates on various platforms and termed it a conspiracy.

As per Saraswati, the conferences will be held at Kashi, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Bithoor, Vrindavan, Shukratal, Brijghat and Garhmukteshwar, Kachhla , Soron, Deoria, Naimisaranyam, Orchha and Vindhyachal.

The dates were being discussed and the conferences would start from Naimisaranyam on January 11. The conferences will be organised by the Sant Samiti in association with Kashi Vidvat Parishad, Akhara Parishad and Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

He said through these conferences, he will run a public awareness campaign against such “pseudo socialists” and leaders of the Congress party, who, as per him, were making unrestrained statements on Sanatan Hindus and their traditions.

