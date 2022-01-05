Varanasi reports 120 fresh Covid cases: DM

District magistrate (DM) Kaushal Raj Sharma on Wednesday instructed the health department to activate monitoring committees and rapid response teams (RRT) to deal with the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Varanasi reported 120 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday taking the active case tally to 249 in the district, the health officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The DM held a meeting with senior health department officials, including chief medical officer Dr Sandeep Chaudhary at Integrated Covid Command Centre (ICCC), for making additional preparations.

He said that monitoring committees and rapid response teams should be made fully functional, and Covid medicines kits should be made available to them. Thereafter, a drive should be launched to provide the medicines to people with symptoms of Covid-19.

He instructed that monitoring of the rapid response teams should be done from the ICCC.

The DM said that the samples collected from the urban and rural centres should be submitted daily to the testing lab, and the results should be submitted by 8 pm. The patients who came positive in the test should be informed via the ICCC. Those with the negative report can get information on their mobile through the link https://labreports.upcovid19tracks.in/.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Announcements to alert citizens about Coronavirus should be made regularly from the public address system and loudspeakers at the major intersections and streets. An appeal should be made to people to wear masks and adhere to Covid-19 protocols and maintain a physical distance of two yards.

The district magistrate also appealed to those who have yet not got the Covid vaccination to get both doses of the vaccine at the earliest. He also asked the people to get the children between 15-18 years of age vaccinated.

He instructed that all the arrangements for the operation of 23 oxygen plants must be in place, and uninterrupted service of ambulances must be ensured. The DM said that beds for Covid patients should be identified in SSL hospital, BHU, Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital, Kabir Chaura, ESIC Hospital with paramedical staff and doctors assigned to the wards.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}