Varanasi reports 8 new Covid cases, static testing booths activated in district again

Eight more cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Varanasi on Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases to 16 in the district, according to data from the district health department. Chief medical officer Dr Sandip Chaudhary has called on the public to get themselves tested as soon as they experience any Covid-like symptoms.

According to Chaudhary, static booths played a large role in coronavirus testing during the second wave. Furthermore, residents also benefited from the convenience of these booths. In all, 14 static booths that operated in urban and rural areas of the district during the second wave have been reactivated, he added.

In the city area, six static booths include Swami Vivekananda Memorial Hospital Bhelupur, Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Hospital Ramnagar, Urban CHC Shivpur, SSPG Hospital Kabirchaura, ESIC Hospital Pandeypur and static booth BHU, while in rural areas, eight static booths include PHC Baragaon, Kashi Vidyapeeth, Sewapuri, Pindra, Harhua, Chiraigaon and CHC Cholapur and Arajiline.

District surveillance officer and ACMO Dr SS Kannaujiya informed that free facility of antigen and RTPCR test is available in all these centres, whereas at the static booth in BHU free test facility for True-Nat, CB-Naat, antigen and RTPCR is available. At Swami Vivekananda Memorial Hospital Bhelupur, LBS Hospital Ramnagar, Urban CHC Shivpur and SSPG Hospital Kabirchaura, check-ups will be done from 8am to 2pm, while the facility of testing will be available at other centres from 10am to 4pm.

The CMO has appealed to the people of the district that any person showing symptoms similar to Covid-19, can go to the nearest identified static booths and get tested free of cost. Along with this, if people coming from outside report positive in the investigation, should cooperate in providing their travel history and information of close contacts to the contact tracing team so that they can be tracked and tested.

The CMO said, “No need to panic with the new variant of the corona. To protect against this, do not forget to wear a mask, maintain a distance of two yards and sanitise hands frequently. Along with this, get the Covid-19 vaccination done.”