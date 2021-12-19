Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Varanasi reports two fresh Covid cases
lucknow news

Varanasi reports two fresh Covid cases

Health officials said two people in Varanasi tested positive for Covid on December 18 despite having zero Covid patients on December 15.
A beneficiary taking Covid jab. (FIle photo)
Published on Dec 19, 2021 11:46 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Three days after becoming a Coronavirus free district, Varanasi reported two fresh Covid cases on Saturday.

Varanasi had zero Covid patients on December 15, but on December 18, an 11-year-old girl and a 68-year-old person, both residents of the Meerapur Basahi area of Varanasi, tested positive, said the health officials.

Samples of the infected persons have been sent to King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, for genome sequencing, said the health officials. The health department is awaiting the report.

CMO Dr Sandeep Chaudhary said that both the patients of Meerapur Basahi picked up the infection after coming in contact with a family member who had gone to Lucknow for treatment.

On Saturday, a total of 5,910 people were tested in hospitals, airports and other places in the district. Reports of 5,791 have been received so far.

The CMO appealed to the people to take preventive measures to stop the spread of Covid infection. He urged people to wear masks when they go out and avoid going to crowded places.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP