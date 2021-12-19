Varanasi reports two fresh Covid cases

Three days after becoming a Coronavirus free district, Varanasi reported two fresh Covid cases on Saturday.

Varanasi had zero Covid patients on December 15, but on December 18, an 11-year-old girl and a 68-year-old person, both residents of the Meerapur Basahi area of Varanasi, tested positive, said the health officials.

Samples of the infected persons have been sent to King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, for genome sequencing, said the health officials. The health department is awaiting the report.

CMO Dr Sandeep Chaudhary said that both the patients of Meerapur Basahi picked up the infection after coming in contact with a family member who had gone to Lucknow for treatment.

On Saturday, a total of 5,910 people were tested in hospitals, airports and other places in the district. Reports of 5,791 have been received so far.

The CMO appealed to the people to take preventive measures to stop the spread of Covid infection. He urged people to wear masks when they go out and avoid going to crowded places.