Varanasi seer ends fast post his guru’s directive
VARANASI Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, the chief disciple of Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati, ended his 108-hour fast on Wednesday, following instructions from his Gurudev.
The seer had started his fast on Saturday morning, demanding that he should be allowed to worship the Shivling claimed to have been found in the Gyanvapi complex during a survey on May 16.
Addressing a press conference at Vidya Matt on Wednesday, he said, “Gurudev has ordered a nationwide campaign for construction of Lord Adi Vishweshwar Temple at the place where the Lord has appeared, so that the place becomes a centre of pride for Sanatanis.”
The seer said that the campaign would be launched soon. Sadhus and saints from different parts of the country would participate in the nationwide campaign.
“If a solution is not found through normal talks with the administration, we will be forced to organise the ‘Param Dharma Sena’ in Kashi. On this call, more than 1,10,000 people from all over the country will gather,” he said.
He said the administration expressed concern about the fishes found in the ‘Wazu Khana’ (a place where Muslims perform ablution before offering namaz) and arranged grain for them. “But they are not concerned about the ‘Raga-Bhog’ of the ‘Shivling’,” he said.
Meanwhile, spokesperson for Vidya Matt Sanjai Pandey said in the past four days Swamiji’s weight had gone down by more than 5 kg.
