Varanasi's BLW makes record 45 electric engines in December
Varanasi-based Banaras Locomotive Work (BLW) has also made a total of 51 bogies in December which was the highest in a month
BLW General Manager Anjali Goyal and senior officials flagging off 45th electric engine produced by BLW in December 2021. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 10:36 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Breaking its previous record, Banaras Locomotive Work (BLW) has made 45 electric locomotives (train engines) in December. A total of 51 bogies were also been produced by BLW.

BLW previous record was of producing 41 rail engines in a month.

BLW public relations officer Rajesh Kumar informed that general manager Anjali Goyal dedicated the 45th electric locomotive WAG-9AG to the nation on Friday.

The electric Loco bearing number – 41361 WAG-9HC— is a 6000-horsepower freight electric engine.

Kumar said that the engine was sent to Kazipet Electric Loco Shed of South-Central Railway.

Earlier, 41 locomotive engines were made in November 2020, which was the highest in a month, added Kumar.

He said this month 51 bogies were manufactured in the workshop of the truck machine shop, which is the highest in a month. Before this, a maximum of 34 bogies were built in November 2020, he added.

