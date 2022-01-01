Varanasi’s KV Corridor reverberates with sound of 1051 conch shells

Conch blowing (shankhnaad) by 1051 people in unison at Kashi Vishwanath Corridor on Saturday marked the first day of New Year.

Attired in traditional dresses, locals, students as well as a few people from West Bengal, Odisha and Manipur participated in the event that was organised by the department of culture. They prayed to Baba Kashi Vishwanath for freedom from the pandemic.

UP religious affairs minister Neelkanth Tiwari inaugurated the programme.

“Sankhvadaks from across the nation gathered in Kashi. Conch blowing by 1051 shankhvadaks in Kashi on the occasion of English New Year under the aegis of Department of Culture. World record so far,” UP principal secretary tourism and culture Mukesh Meshram later said in a Facebook post.

Professor of Ayurveda Faculty of BHU Ajay Kumar Pandey said the sound of conch shell has a positive effect on nature and environment.

“The sound of conch not only strengthens the lungs but also has a positive effect on the smallest unit of somatic development, the cells. Besides, while blowing the conch shell, a person focuses on self and surrenders everything to God.”

Also in the day, PM Narendra Modi, who is an MP from Varanasi, extended greetings and expressed hope that the new year will bring an abundance of joy and good health to everyone.

“Happy 2022! May this year bring abundance of joy and good health in everyone’s lives. May we keep scaling new heights of progress and prosperity, and work even harder to fulfill the dreams of our great freedom fighters,” PM Modi tweeted.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also extended new year greetings to the nation.