Video of group dancing atop Lucknow’s Bada Imambada raises hackles

A 15-second video clip of a group of girls dancing on the roof of Bada Imambada has drawn strong protests from the All-India Shia Muslim Personal Law Board (AISMPLB), Shia clerics and Shia youth.

Calling the act ‘un-Islamic’ and ‘breach of sanctity’ of the religious structure, the protestors condemned the act and demanded an FIR be registered in the matter. A group from the community has also approached the Lucknow police commissioner and district magistrate in this context.

“The only question is why is the Bada Imambada always the target? Why do no such videos of a girl or a group performing inside the Golden Temple or any other religious place surface? Why can’t the Hussainabad and Allied Trust (HAT) Board, which has no dearth of funds, install CCTV cameras or the board highlighting the fact that Bada Imambada is a religious structure and visiting this structure demands appropriate behaviour,” said S Mohammed Haider, mutwalli Sibtainabad Imambada and a lawyer who had approached the authorities demanding an FIR against the group.

Maulana Yasoob Abbas, senior Shia cleric and a AISMPLB general secretary, said, “We strongly oppose the act as it is a breach of the sanctity of the religious structure. We demand immediate intervention of district magistrate, the chairman of the HAT that owns the structure, and demand a ban on the entry of tourists into Bada Imambada. One must not forget that it is not a tourist place, it is a religious structure and such acts hurt our religious sentiments.”

Maulana Saif Abbas, president, Shia Chand Committee, also raised objections to the video clip and said it is not for the first time that such videos have emerged. “We strongly oppose the act and demand action against the group. We have written several letters to the administration demanding a ban on such acts which hurt our sentiments. The sanctity of Imambadas should be maintained,” said Abbas.

A similar incident was reported in October 2021, where a video of a girl who was dancing inside the Bada Imambada, emerged.

Shia youth said an FIR should be lodged against the group. “Such acts should be banned immediately. We are going to lodge an FIR into the matter, against the group and the person who was shooting the video,” said Shamil Shamsi, convener of ‘Hussaini Tigers’—a group of Shia youths. Besides, he said that they have also written to the ASI and HAT to make all possible arrangements and install CCTV cameras in order to keep a check on such acts.

It is not for the first time that objections on such acts have been raised. In 2019, the ban on pre and post-wedding shoots inside the Bada Imambada was imposed after Shias raised objections to a video shoot at the Imambada. The objection was raised by Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad. In 2020, Shias demanded a ban on the shooting of ‘Tik Tok’ videos at the Bada Imambada. A Shia group also demanded a dress code and said that tourists only in decent attire should be allowed to enter the Imambada.