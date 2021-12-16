Vijay Diwas: Valour of Indian armed forces lauded on 50th anniv of Indo-Pak War

Surya Command celebrated Vijay Diwas on Thursday at the Command War Memorial ‘SMRITIKA’ to commemorate the 50th anniversary of 1971 Indo-Pak War in which Indian armed forces achieved a decisive and resounding victory over Pakistan.

Bangladesh, then part of Pakistan, became an independent country after the war.

Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri, Ati Vishist Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, GOC-in-C Surya Command, paid homage to the gallant martyrs of the war by laying a wreath at the memorial.

Veterans, Veer Naris and all ranks of Surya Command also attended the ceremony and paid their respects to the martyrs. After the ceremony, the army commander interacted with the veterans and the soldiers and conveyed his gratitude to them for their invaluable contribution and exhorted all serving soldiers to continue to uphold the glorious virtues and traditions of the Indian armed forces.

The event marked the culmination of the year long Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations by the armed forces.

Besides, students of GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow also celebrated Vijay Diwas.

The students in primary section were apprised about the efforts and sacrifice of fearless soldiers who fought in the war. Also, a video was also shown which was backed by a discussion.

Similarly, students of Shri Jai Narain Mishra PG College, Lucknow organised a programme in the presence of principal, Meeta Sah, ANO Maj.(Dr) KK Shukla and Havildar Vikas Kumar, 67 UP BN NCC.

A series of programme was conducted which included speech, poems and a skit displaying the scenes of war.

Similar event was organised at SKD Academy.

In December 1971, in a short and swift military offensive, the Indian armed forces achieved a decisive and resounding victory over Pakistan. The war which commenced on December 3, 1971 saw valiant actions by Indian soldiers and resulted in the formation of a new nation - Bangladesh.

The instrument of surrender was signed between Lt Gen AAK Niazi and Lt Gen Jagjit Singh Aurora in Dhaka on December 16, 1971. The day is celebrated by the nation as Vijay Diwas.