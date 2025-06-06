Viksit Krishi drive aims to boost farm productivity in Uttar Pradesh: Minister

Uttar Pradesh agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi on Friday said the ongoing Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan-2025 (May 29–June 12) aims to enhance farm productivity and farmers’ income through adoption of advanced agricultural techniques. UP agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi was addressing a press conference in Lucknow on June 6. (HT file)

Addressing a joint press conference with minister of state Baldev Singh Aulakh, Shahi said the campaign was being run at 10,125 locations across all 75 districts, training over 8.39 lakh farmers— including 1.91 lakh women—through field-level interactions and scientific demonstrations.

“The initiative, launched by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on May 29, has the participation of 550 agricultural scientists, along with departments of horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries, silk, water resources and cooperatives,” he said.

A total of 4.58 lakh free minikits, including pulses, oilseeds, millets and groundnut, will be distributed to promote Kharif 2025 sowing, Shahi added. The government, according to him, has sanctioned ₹410.67 crore for the campaign under various central schemes, including Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, Food and Nutritional Security and Krishonnati Yojana.

Calling it a step toward the “lab to land” vision, the minister urged public representatives and the media to actively support the campaign to ensure timely and effective transfer of technology to farmers.