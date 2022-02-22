Vineet uses ‘rap’ to urge people to vote

Mukkabaaz actor Vineet Kumar Singh has packed a perfect punch! While shooting for Rangbaaz3 in Lucknow and Sitapur, he came up with a song to motivate people to vote with open mind.

After penning the song, he recorded it in form of a rap against a rural backdrop and posted it on his social media handles.

The lyrics of the Bhojpuri song go thus: ‘Boojhey! Girgit sarwa vote ki khatir, gali-gali mein ghoomat ho, barsati mendhak tar-tar ab, har darwaza choomat ho…’

The response has been “great.”

The actor, who had written and sung raps in his films Ugly and Mukkabaaz, says, “I am from Varanasi. Since I am here in my state where elections are going on, this came to my mind and I just went with the flow. As artistes we feel and observe things around us and present them through acting.”

A grab from the rap. (Instagram)

Singh adds, “Voting is one right which is same for everyone above 18 years, sans any barriers of caste, class or religion. Those who aren’t able to cast vote due to any emergency is understandable but I feel that all others who don’t vote have no right to complain either.”

“As a responsible citizen from UP, I felt it’s my duty to express my thoughts in ‘laya, bhasha and sur (rhythm, melody and lyrics)’ so that everyone can understand. It was well received,” he says.

“I just want people to be aware and choose the right candidate. It’s all about spreading positivity and awareness,” he adds.