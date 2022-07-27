VIP registration numbers bringing in handsome revenue for RTO in Prayagraj
Passion for having a vehicle registration number of their choice is growing among Sangam city residents and this fondness has helped the regional transport office (RTO) of Prayagraj gain some extra revenue.
In some cases, owners of four-wheelers in Sangam city have paid over ₹1 lakh to put their favourite numbers on the registration plates of their vehicles. This year, VIP number 0001 was allotted for an amount of over ₹1 lakh.
In the last two-and-a-half years, 566 vehicle owners have taken VIP numbers through online bidding. This has helped the department earn revenue worth over ₹55.31 lakh during this time period.
A look at the data of the RTO-Prayagraj reveals that in 2020, the department had earned ₹19.10 lakh from auction of VIP registration numbers while in 2021 it had made ₹21.10 lakh and in 2022 till now, it has already earned ₹15 lakh.
For instance, in the auction for VIP number 0001, the authorities had kept the base price of ₹1 lakh. An eminent entrepreneur of the city took this number by paying ₹500 above the base price for his BMW car.
The RTO office allots many such VIP numbers to the high bidders in the online auction. In the VIP numbers category, the base price of 7070 is of ₹15,000. A vehicle owner bought 7070 number in the auction this year for ₹21,000. Similarly, the auction of number 0707, which was available at a base price of ₹15,000 was allotted for ₹19,000 this year.
Assistant RTO (administration) Rajeev Chaturvedi said, “VIP numbers are auctioned as soon as a new series of numbers starts. If there are no buyers of these VIP numbers, then the process of auction is stopped after a week. In case of more than one claimant, this process is completed in 14 days and the highest bidder is allotted the number.”
After that the remaining numbers of the series are given normally, he added.
If some VIP numbers are left, they can be allotted at the base price. Any owner of two or four wheelers can check the information on the official website and get the VIP numbers by participating in the bid. Apart from this, if there is a demand for a particular number, then he or she can get in touch with the department officials, he explained.
“The interest of getting a VIP number is quite prevalent among vehicle owners who readily participate in the online bidding for getting these numbers and the same gives the department good revenue too,” said Chaturvedi.
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
-
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
-
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
-
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics