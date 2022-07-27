VIP registration numbers bringing in handsome revenue for RTO in Prayagraj

Passion for having a vehicle registration number of their choice is growing among Sangam city residents and this fondness has helped the regional transport office (RTO) of Prayagraj gain some extra revenue.

In some cases, owners of four-wheelers in Sangam city have paid over ₹1 lakh to put their favourite numbers on the registration plates of their vehicles. This year, VIP number 0001 was allotted for an amount of over ₹1 lakh.

In the last two-and-a-half years, 566 vehicle owners have taken VIP numbers through online bidding. This has helped the department earn revenue worth over ₹55.31 lakh during this time period.

A look at the data of the RTO-Prayagraj reveals that in 2020, the department had earned ₹19.10 lakh from auction of VIP registration numbers while in 2021 it had made ₹21.10 lakh and in 2022 till now, it has already earned ₹15 lakh.

For instance, in the auction for VIP number 0001, the authorities had kept the base price of ₹1 lakh. An eminent entrepreneur of the city took this number by paying ₹500 above the base price for his BMW car.

The RTO office allots many such VIP numbers to the high bidders in the online auction. In the VIP numbers category, the base price of 7070 is of ₹15,000. A vehicle owner bought 7070 number in the auction this year for ₹21,000. Similarly, the auction of number 0707, which was available at a base price of ₹15,000 was allotted for ₹19,000 this year.

Assistant RTO (administration) Rajeev Chaturvedi said, “VIP numbers are auctioned as soon as a new series of numbers starts. If there are no buyers of these VIP numbers, then the process of auction is stopped after a week. In case of more than one claimant, this process is completed in 14 days and the highest bidder is allotted the number.”

After that the remaining numbers of the series are given normally, he added.

If some VIP numbers are left, they can be allotted at the base price. Any owner of two or four wheelers can check the information on the official website and get the VIP numbers by participating in the bid. Apart from this, if there is a demand for a particular number, then he or she can get in touch with the department officials, he explained.

“The interest of getting a VIP number is quite prevalent among vehicle owners who readily participate in the online bidding for getting these numbers and the same gives the department good revenue too,” said Chaturvedi.