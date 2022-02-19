Viral video after-effect: LMC’s cranes withdrawal decision creates traffic chaos in Lucknow

Lucknow After a viral video showing a car being towed down by a Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) crane with a man sitting inside the vehicle, LMC cranes have stopped picking up vehicles from no parking zones. The LMC’s decision has resulted in complete traffic chaos in VVIP areas like Hazratganj, Mahanagar, Indira Nagar, Bhootnath, Kaiserbagh, Alambagh and Avadh crossing in the state capital.

On Friday, Avadh crossing faced a two-hour long traffic jam due to zigzag parking of vehicles on the side of Kanpur Road as no LMC crane was seen removing them.

Meanwhile, an inquiry conducted into the viral video incident it was found (as per an initial video taken by an LMC staff while picking up the vehicle) that the staff made several announcements before picking up the car. There was no one sitting inside the car when the car was picked up by an LMC crane.

The time the crane reached the red light, a few people came, opened the car and sat inside. In the meanwhile there was green light and following the traffic rule the crane driver moved ahead and stopped the car at the busy Ganj crossing. In the meantime, the video of the incident was shot deliberately by someone and it was made viral, LMC officials claimed.

However, Girish Mishra, corporator from Ramji Lal Nagar and Sardar Patel ward said, “It seems that municipal commissioner has no idea of traffic problems faced by Lucknowites because of his autocratic decision to withdraw cranes from the city. These cranes are instrumental in imposing traffic discipline, but these were withdrawn just because municipal commissioner does not want to malign his image. Earlier too, he has taken similar decision to end parking lots which were helping regularise parking in the city. Not only this, he has also finished the source of income of crores which LMC used to get from parking lots.”

Sayyed Yawar Hussain Reshu, leader of opposition in LMC House, said, “Anarchy is prevailing on roads, people are parking vehicles in no parking zones creating traffic disorder. LMC is sleeping because municipal commissioner wants to keep his image clean at the cost of people’s problems.”

A highly placed LMC official admitted that some recent decisions have cost dear to the LMC not only in terms of monetary loss but they have also left residents on their own in trouble.