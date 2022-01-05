Virtual hearing: Lawyers want access to facilities in HC

With Lucknow high court resorting to virtual hearing of cases again due to increasing Covid-19 cases, lawyers want access to facilities on high court campus for a glitch –free virtual hearing.

The hyperlink provided by the high court administration for virtual hearing of cases at times did not work and loss of connectivity in midst of hearing was common.

The Oudh Bar Association (OBA) of the Lucknow high court has taken up the issue of allowing lawyers access to facilities on high court campus for glitch-free virtual hearing.

Last year, during virtual hearing of cases in the high court, lawyers had complained about various glitches during hearing.

“Virtual hearing will now become a norm due to the pandemic. So, the high court administration must provide virtual hearing facility within the court campus,” said Rakesh Chaudhary, president, Oudh Bar Association, Lucknow high court.

“We have listed out problems faced by lawyers last year during virtual hearing. The high court is equipped with facilities, including computers that could be used for virtual hearing of cases,” Chaudhary added.

The OBA has suggested converting the high court library into a virtual hearing facility for lawyers.

“The mediation centre and the library hall are equipped with computers. We have suggested that all computers should be set up together in the library hall so that lawyers could use them for virtual hearing,” added Chaudhary.

“The Wi-Fi facility could easily be provided in the library for virtual hearing. Only those lawyers whose cases are listed for virtual hearing should be allowed to use the facility,” asserted Chaudhary.

In lower courts across 75 districts in the state virtual hearing facility is not up to the mark.

Legal fraternity wants more upgraded video conferencing facility for hearing of cases in all district courts across the state.

The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh also wants segregation of virtual hearing of cases into lower courts, civil and criminal so that all cases could be taken up.

“Virtual hearing facility is not up to mark in lower courts. Only the district judge’s court across the state has this facility which also needs to be upgraded. We need video conferencing facility in more court rooms in all district courts across the state,” said Prashant Singh ‘Atal’, co-chairman, Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh. The Bar Council wants up-gradation of video conferencing facilities in all the district courts.