Voters’ list must be transparent, error-free, says UP CEO

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has started the training of district election officers (DEOs) in Uttar Pradesh before the upcoming revision of electoral rolls. (For representation)

The training of DEOs of 15 districts–Etah, Hathras, Kasganj, Amroha, Sambhal, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Hapur, Meerut, Pilibhit, Rampur, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar and Shamli–was completed on Monday.

State chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa directed the DEOs to keep the voter list clean. Eligible new voters should be added regularly to the voter list, he said.

“The removal of the names of deceased voters and others who’ve relocated from the voter list must be done through the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) net portal as per the ECI rules. While reviewing the booth-level officer (BLO) app, entries being made by BLOs should also be monitored,” he noted.

“All the work related to the voter list should be done with complete transparency and must be error-free. BLOs should be appointed as per the new guidelines of the Election Commission of India. Rational management of polling stations should be done, and the shifting should be done as per the requirement,” he said.

Since the number of voters in a polling booth is fixed at 1,200, action should be taken to set up new polling booths. The increase in polling booths will ensure that the voters will be able to vote near their residence, and it will save time as well, he said.

Special attention should be paid to ensure that the necessary basic facilities are available in the polling booths. DEOs should hold meetings with political parties and regularly inspect the warehouse, he said.

The CEO said DEOs in Varanasi and Lucknow will be trained in the next phase.

“The training aims to ensure that all officers and employees associated with the elections have the correct information so that they do not face any problem or difficulty in working. The voter list should be correct so that the voters do not face any inconvenience in exercising their franchise rights,” Rinwa said.