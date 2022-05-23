VTI students sensitised on protecting biodiversity

As part of ongoing Prithvi Utsav, Prithvi Innovations celebrated International Biodiversity Day on May 22 and World Turtle Day on May 23 with the students and faculty members of Vocational Training Institute (VTI), Chatemeel, in association with Uttar Pradesh State Biodiversity Board and Department of Forest, Lucknow.

The two days were marked with online and offline activities with the main objective of sensitising everyone about the importance of our biodiversity and the need to protect it from all threats due to human interventions.

Prithvi Innovations founder and general secretary Anuradha Gupta said, “The main objective of the event was to reconnect everyone with nature and motivate them to take up actions starting from their homes neighbourhood, schools and institutions, like reducing littering in rivers, lakes and seas to protect the habitat of turtles and other animals.”