VTI students sensitised on protecting biodiversity

Online and offline activities took place during the two days with the main goal of raising awareness of the importance of biodiversity and the need to protect it from all threats caused by human interventions.
International Biodiversity Day and World Turtle Day being celebrated with the students and faculty members of Vocational Training Institute on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 23, 2022 10:05 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

As part of ongoing Prithvi Utsav, Prithvi Innovations celebrated International Biodiversity Day on May 22 and World Turtle Day on May 23 with the students and faculty members of Vocational Training Institute (VTI), Chatemeel, in association with Uttar Pradesh State Biodiversity Board and Department of Forest, Lucknow.

The two days were marked with online and offline activities with the main objective of sensitising everyone about the importance of our biodiversity and the need to protect it from all threats due to human interventions.

Prithvi Innovations founder and general secretary Anuradha Gupta said, “The main objective of the event was to reconnect everyone with nature and motivate them to take up actions starting from their homes neighbourhood, schools and institutions, like reducing littering in rivers, lakes and seas to protect the habitat of turtles and other animals.”

New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 23, 2022
