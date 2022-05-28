Wall defacers, filth spreaders beware, LMC is watching you
The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has issued a strict warning to those defacing the walls of public buildings in the city. They have been warned to clean the city walls or face legal action, including an FIR lodged against them.
While the move is aimed at improving the ranking of Lucknow in the ongoing National Sanitation Survey, it follows the instructions of the minister of urban development, AK Sharma, to develop Lucknow as a model city.
Ajay Dwivedi, municipal commissioner, said, “Ugly scenes of posters, wall writings, banners, bunting splattered across the walls, buildings, etc dent the image of the city in front of tourists. Often, these wall writings and posters are placed at buildings which are important for citizens, places like heritage buildings, historical places, parks, government buildings, bus stations, railway stations, schools, colleges, walls of flyovers, bridges. That’s why the LMC has decided to penalise people for defacing public property.”
If the defacers (individuals, agencies, companies) don’t clean the walls then they will have to face legal action and a penalty as the LMC plans to file an FIR against them, Dwivedi added. Such people would have to pay the penalty for cleaning the place besides facing legal action.
Besides, the LMC has called for strict action against those littering the roads. Motor garages and automobile repair centres, will be fined ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 if they are found leaving filth on the road. The same amount can be imposed on those caught defecating in the open or at a public place.
Residents refusing to give waste to door-to-door garbage collectors may be fined ₹1,000 per day.
-
Ludhiana double murder: Another contract killer arrested, one on the run
Ludhiana Police have made another arrest in the Ludhiana double murder case, wherein a 67-year-old retired air force official Bhupinder Singh and his 63-year-old wife Sushpinder Kaur were done to death at their house at Street No 2 of GTB Nagar in Jamalpur area on the Chandigarh road on May 25. Son of the victim, Harmeet Singh Mani hired three contract killer for ₹2.5 lakh to kill his father. Hearing the noise Sushpinder Kaur woke up and raised the alarm.
-
Women’s Issues Redressal Day: DM lends ear to harried women citizens
The district administration observed 'women's issues redressal day' on Friday. “I never thought that I would get possession of my house under Shehri Gareeb Awas Yojna so easily. I have been trying for it for the last 10 months. Thanks to the DM who made it possible,” said Phoolmati Sonkar, one of the women whose issue was dealt with on the day. DM Abhishek Prakash said that on the day around 66 complaints were received.
-
Sacked Punjab health minister Singla sent to 14-day judicial custody
Mohali: A Mohali court on Friday sent sacked Punjab health minister Dr Vijay Singla to 14-day judicial custody on graft charges. On May 25, Dr Singla, along with his OSD Pardeep Kumar, were arrested on corruption charges after chief minister Bhagwant Mann sacked him as he was accused of demanding a 1% commission in tenders and purchases by his department. Singla's OSD, too, has been remanded to judicial custody till June 10.
-
Amritsar-Kolkata corridor: Two sarpanches, JE among 17 booked for embezzlement of panchayat funds
The Punjab vigilance bureau has booked 17 persons and 10 firms for misappropriation of panchayat funds received for the acquisition of land in five villages of Patiala district for the Amritsar-Kolkata Integrated Corridor Project. The VB said the accused embezzled compensation amount received for the purchase of over 1,100 acres of land at Akari, Sehra, Sehri, Takhtumajra and Pabra villages, falling under the Ghanaur assembly segment in Rajpura tehsil of the district.
-
Patna judge issues warrant to arrest Magadh University V-C Rajendra Prasad
A special vigilance court in Patna on Friday issued a warrant for the arrest of Magadh University vice-chancellor Rajendra Prasad who has been on medical leave after the state's special vigilance unit carried out searches at his office and Gorakhpur residence in connection with a corruption case in November last year.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics