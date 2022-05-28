Wall defacers, filth spreaders beware, LMC is watching you

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has issued a strict warning to those defacing the walls of public buildings in the city. They have been warned to clean the city walls or face legal action, including an FIR lodged against them.

While the move is aimed at improving the ranking of Lucknow in the ongoing National Sanitation Survey, it follows the instructions of the minister of urban development, AK Sharma, to develop Lucknow as a model city.

Ajay Dwivedi, municipal commissioner, said, “Ugly scenes of posters, wall writings, banners, bunting splattered across the walls, buildings, etc dent the image of the city in front of tourists. Often, these wall writings and posters are placed at buildings which are important for citizens, places like heritage buildings, historical places, parks, government buildings, bus stations, railway stations, schools, colleges, walls of flyovers, bridges. That’s why the LMC has decided to penalise people for defacing public property.”

If the defacers (individuals, agencies, companies) don’t clean the walls then they will have to face legal action and a penalty as the LMC plans to file an FIR against them, Dwivedi added. Such people would have to pay the penalty for cleaning the place besides facing legal action.

Besides, the LMC has called for strict action against those littering the roads. Motor garages and automobile repair centres, will be fined ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 if they are found leaving filth on the road. The same amount can be imposed on those caught defecating in the open or at a public place.

Residents refusing to give waste to door-to-door garbage collectors may be fined ₹1,000 per day.