Wanted cattle smuggling racket kingpin held in Lucknow

A 50-year-old inter-state bovine smuggler, wanted in multiple case of cow slaughter and cruelty with animals, was arrested from Lucknow by UP police Special Task Force (STF) on Friday night after being on the run for nearly 20 months, police said on Saturday.

They said the accused-- Mohd Majid alias Haji Majid of west UP’s Shamli district -- was the kingpin of the cattle smuggling racket and used to operate the gang with the help of two people that included a village pradhan of Deoria district for the past 15 years.

A press note by the STF said Majid carried a reward of ₹25,000 on his arrest in connection with a case lodged against him under Gangster Act in Gorakhpur.

It further read that Majid was arrested from Charbagh railway station in Lucknow when he reached here through a train to meet one of his accomplices on Friday night.

Sharing further details, a STF official said as many as 18 criminal cases related to cow slaughter, cruelty with animal and Gangster Act were registered against him at different police stations of Gorakhpur, Kushi Nagar, Basti, Balrampur and Gonda between 2004 and 2020.

The official said Majid’s two key accomplices were identified as Anwar, who is pradhan of Kanchanpur village in Deoria, and Nand Kishore of Gonda.

“These two helped Majid’s vehicles carrying cattle get through different check posts without being caught. He later used to sell the animals to slaughter houses in different states,” the official added. While Nand Kishore was arrested on December 23, 2021 Anwar was still at large.