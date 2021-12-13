Waseem Rizvi to resign from Waqf Board’s membership

Former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Chairman Syed Waseem Rizvi, who recently embraced “Sanatan Dharm” (Hinduism) and got his name changed to Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi, on Monday said he will take part in the Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday where he will resign from Board’s membership.

Alleging that some clerics and anti-social elements were planning an attack on him during his visit to the Board’s office, he also sought police protection. “I would be handing over my resignation to the Board in a meeting. I came to know that some clerics and anti-social elements are planning an attack on me. I have informed the same to the district administration and Hazratganj police station,” he said.

His reaction came two days after the Shia Waqf Board issued a statement to initiate process to scrap his membership. Ali Zaidi, chairman, UP Shia Central Waqf Board had said the Board would write to the UP government demanding expulsion of the former chairman from the Board’s membership.

He had also highlighted the fact that as per the Waqf Act 1995 that governs the board, a Board member should mandatorily a Muslim and since Rizvi had embraced Sanatan Dharma, he did not fit in the criterion to be a Board member.

