Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Waseem Rizvi to resign from Waqf Board’s membership
lucknow news

Waseem Rizvi to resign from Waqf Board’s membership

The reaction of Rizvi, who recently embraced Hinduism, came two days after the Shia Waqf Board issued a statement to initiate process to scrap his membership
The reaction of Rizvi, who recently embraced Hinduism, came two days after the Shia Waqf Board issued a statement to initiate process to scrap his membership (HT file photo)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 10:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Chairman Syed Waseem Rizvi, who recently embraced “Sanatan Dharm” (Hinduism) and got his name changed to Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi, on Monday said he will take part in the Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday where he will resign from Board’s membership.

Alleging that some clerics and anti-social elements were planning an attack on him during his visit to the Board’s office, he also sought police protection. “I would be handing over my resignation to the Board in a meeting. I came to know that some clerics and anti-social elements are planning an attack on me. I have informed the same to the district administration and Hazratganj police station,” he said.

His reaction came two days after the Shia Waqf Board issued a statement to initiate process to scrap his membership. Ali Zaidi, chairman, UP Shia Central Waqf Board had said the Board would write to the UP government demanding expulsion of the former chairman from the Board’s membership.

He had also highlighted the fact that as per the Waqf Act 1995 that governs the board, a Board member should mandatorily a Muslim and since Rizvi had embraced Sanatan Dharma, he did not fit in the criterion to be a Board member.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Inauguration Live
Miss Universe 2021
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
BWF World Championships 2021
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Wedding
Harnaaz Sandhu
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP