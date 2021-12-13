Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Waseem Rizvi to resign from Waqf Board’s membership
lucknow news

Waseem Rizvi to resign from Waqf Board’s membership

The reaction of Rizvi, who recently embraced Hinduism, came two days after the Shia Waqf Board issued a statement to initiate process to scrap his membership
The reaction of Rizvi, who recently embraced Hinduism, came two days after the Shia Waqf Board issued a statement to initiate process to scrap his membership (HT file photo)
The reaction of Rizvi, who recently embraced Hinduism, came two days after the Shia Waqf Board issued a statement to initiate process to scrap his membership (HT file photo)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 10:55 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Chairman Syed Waseem Rizvi, who recently embraced “Sanatan Dharm” (Hinduism) and got his name changed to Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi, on Monday said he will take part in the Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday where he will resign from Board’s membership.

Alleging that some clerics and anti-social elements were planning an attack on him during his visit to the Board’s office, he also sought police protection. “I would be handing over my resignation to the Board in a meeting. I came to know that some clerics and anti-social elements are planning an attack on me. I have informed the same to the district administration and Hazratganj police station,” he said.

His reaction came two days after the Shia Waqf Board issued a statement to initiate process to scrap his membership. Ali Zaidi, chairman, UP Shia Central Waqf Board had said the Board would write to the UP government demanding expulsion of the former chairman from the Board’s membership.

He had also highlighted the fact that as per the Waqf Act 1995 that governs the board, a Board member should mandatorily a Muslim and since Rizvi had embraced Sanatan Dharma, he did not fit in the criterion to be a Board member.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 13, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out